Armenian delegation joining major security conference in China
October 21, 2019 - 14:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation headed by Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has departed for China, the Ministry’s press service reveals.
The Armenian delegation will participate in the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum at the Beijing International Convention Center on October 21-23.
Titled "Maintaining International Order and Promoting Peace in the Asia-Pacific" the three-day security conference will feature four plenary sessions and eight panel discussions.
More than 530 participants from 76 delegations have confirmed participation in the forum, people behind the event revealed earlier.
Launched in 2006, the Beijing Xiangshan Forum has been dedicated to promoting exchanges and cooperation among defense authorities, armed forces, international organizations and scholars.
Top stories
Ryanair will be flying from Yerevan to Rome and Milan starting from January 2020, to Berlin starting from summer 2020.
A foot chase in Yerevan ended in the death of an Armenian police officer in the early hours of October 16.
The large majority of proposals contained in a judicial reform package in Armenia "are in line with European standards."
The Independent itself described the National Assembly building as "beautiful, grand, symmetrical."
Partner news
Latest news
8,000-year-old pearl to go on display at Louvre Abu Dhabi The 8,000-year-old pearl was uncovered at an archaeological site on Marawah Island, off the coast of Abu Dhabi.
Armenia Foreign Minister due in Britain with two-day visit Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay a working visit to the United Kingdom on October 21-22.
Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line slated for Oct. 22 The OSCE Mission will conduct a monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.
EU raises reports of "excessive, unprovoked force" amid Baku clashes Ali Karimli was detained with scores of his supporters as they defied a ban to demonstrate in central Baku.