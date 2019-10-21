Armenian delegation joining major security conference in China

PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation headed by Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has departed for China, the Ministry’s press service reveals.

The Armenian delegation will participate in the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum at the Beijing International Convention Center on October 21-23.

Titled "Maintaining International Order and Promoting Peace in the Asia-Pacific" the three-day security conference will feature four plenary sessions and eight panel discussions.

More than 530 participants from 76 delegations have confirmed participation in the forum, people behind the event revealed earlier.

Launched in 2006, the Beijing Xiangshan Forum has been dedicated to promoting exchanges and cooperation among defense authorities, armed forces, international organizations and scholars.