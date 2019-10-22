Georgian Airways selling Moscow-Tbilisi tickets with landing in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgian Airways is offering flights from Moscow to the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, with a half-hour landing in Yerevan, Armenia, without alighting or unloading the baggage, Interfax reports.

The press service of the airline revealed that passengers won't have to leave the plane and board another one in Yerevan.

"To have a comfortable flight between Russia and Georgia, passengers will remain on board the aircraft during landing in Yerevan, their luggage will not be unloaded, and the transit time won't exceed 35 minutes," the carrier said.

Round-trip tickets cost €193 per person.

A decree banning direct flights between Russia and Georgia, issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to anti-Russia protests in Tbilisi, came into effect on July 8.