Armenian parliament shooting ringleader applies for parole
October 22, 2019 - 16:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nairi Hunanyan, the man who led an armed attack on the Armenian Parliament on October 27, 1999, has applied for parole, said Nona Navikyan, Head of the Public Relations Department of Justice Ministry’s Criminal Executive Department said, according to 24News.
Hunanyan and four other gunmen entered the National Assembly, killed then Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, parliament speaker Karen Demirchyan and six other officials.
Hunanyan accused the government of ruining Armenia politically and economically.
The five were handed life sentences.
20 years have passed since Hunanyan's imprisonment, and Navikyan says any person who has served 20 years in prison has the right to apply for a conditional release.
Top stories
Ryanair will be flying from Yerevan to Rome and Milan starting from January 2020, to Berlin starting from summer 2020.
A foot chase in Yerevan ended in the death of an Armenian police officer in the early hours of October 16.
The large majority of proposals contained in a judicial reform package in Armenia "are in line with European standards."
The Independent itself described the National Assembly building as "beautiful, grand, symmetrical."
Partner news
Latest news
OSCE monitoring proceeds in line with schedule The OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.
Juncker says Brexit process is "waste of time and energy" Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the EU Commission, spoke in the European Parliament earlier as his term comes to an end
No link found between youth contact sports and cognitive problems Adolescents who play contact sports are no more likely to experience cognitive impairment than their peers.
Creatine powers may improve efficacy of immunotherapies Creatine is a popular organic acid that is widely used as a supplement by bodybuilders and athletes.