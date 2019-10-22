OSCE monitoring proceeds in line with schedule
October 22, 2019 - 17:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan on Tuesday, October 22.
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova).
From the opposite side of the contact line, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
