Envoy stresses German tourists’ increased interest in Armenia

Envoy stresses German tourists’ increased interest in Armenia
October 23, 2019 - 10:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The German government will continue to help Armenia promote effective reforms, the newly appointed German Ambassador to Yerevan Michael Johannes Banzhaf told Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday, October 22. He also said that German tourists’ interest in Armenia has increased considerably over the past year due to the changes underway in the country.

At a meeting in Yerevan, Pashinyan emphasized that Germany is an important political and economic partner for Armenia, and a good dynamic of bilateral cooperation has been recorded over the past 1.5 years. The PM said he appreciates the German government’s support for the reforms that are currently underway in Armenia, including the advancement of democracy and the fight against corruption.

“Our goal is to bring Armenia to the highest standards of democracy and the fight against corruption,” he said.

Pashinyan said close economic ties with Germany, close cooperation with KFW Bank and GIZ is key in terms of effective implementation of economic and social programs.

He also stressed the need to intensify the activities of the Armenian-German Intergovernmental Commission by tapping the potential inherent in bilateral economic cooperation.

Ambassador Banzhaf said relations between Armenia and Germany have been reinvigorated following the Velvet Revolution as the country is taking sustained steps to develop and strengthen democratic institutions.

“Your country is making great progress in the fight against corruption, and the German government will continue to help Armenia promote effective reforms,” he said.

The two discussed a number of issues related to the development of Armenian-German cooperation in the fields of energy, construction, industry, tourism, infrastructure development and in other fields. They exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation between Armenia and the European Union under the Eastern Partnership.

 Top stories
Armenian parliament deputy chief of staff detainedArmenian parliament deputy chief of staff detained
Babayan’s detention was based on a report by independent lawmaker Arman Babajanyan who broke the news himself.
Ryanair will be flying from Armenia to Rome, Milan, Berlin, MemmingenRyanair will be flying from Armenia to Rome, Milan, Berlin, Memmingen
Ryanair will be flying from Yerevan to Rome and Milan starting from January 2020, to Berlin starting from summer 2020.
Police chase ends in death of Armenian officer; Suspect in custodyPolice chase ends in death of Armenian officer; Suspect in custody
A foot chase in Yerevan ended in the death of an Armenian police officer in the early hours of October 16.
Armenia Armenia "should make retirement of top court judges strictly voluntary”
The large majority of proposals contained in a judicial reform package in Armenia "are in line with European standards."
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
IAEA rates Armenia's nuclear security level at 3.82 out of 4
CNN: Yerevan a most beautiful city where you can skip tourist crowds
Armenia leads Warrior of Peace competition of Int’l Army Games
62% of Armenians have positive image of EU: survey
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Foreign Policy & Diaspora
 Latest news
OSCE monitoring proceeds in line with schedule The OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.
Juncker says Brexit process is "waste of time and energy" Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the EU Commission, spoke in the European Parliament earlier as his term comes to an end
No link found between youth contact sports and cognitive problems Adolescents who play contact sports are no more likely to experience cognitive impairment than their peers.
Creatine powers may improve efficacy of immunotherapies Creatine is a popular organic acid that is widely used as a supplement by bodybuilders and athletes.