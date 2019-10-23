Armenian parliament approves law criminalizing animal abuse

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Assembly on Wednesday, October 23 approved a draft law criminalizing animal abuse, with 99 votes in favor, 4 against and no abstentions.

The draft was submitted by Naira Zohrabyan, a lawmaker from the Prosperous Armenia party.

The bill envisages a fine of AMD 100,000 - 200,000 or a prison term of up to 12 months for the maltreatment of pets and homeless animals.

Mutilation, dismemberment, poisoning, testing, amputation, skinning, throwing animals down from high places, organizing and conducting blood sport activities involving animals are now banned by law.

Activities committed by a group of persons with prior consent and particular cruelty are punishable by a fine of AMD 300,000 - 500,000 or a prison term of 1-3 years.