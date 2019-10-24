Syrian army convoy heading to Raqqa
October 24, 2019 - 10:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A massive Syrian Arab Army (SAA) convoy was spotted heading towards the Al-Raqqa Governorate this week as they fulfill their military cooperation agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Al-Masdar News says.
According to reports, the Syrian Army convoy was heading towards the strategic city of Al-Tabaqa and nearby town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa.
‘Ayn ‘Issa is an important town because of the military bases in the area and its location near the Turkish Army’s front-lines in the Tal Abyad District.
The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) released a video on Wednesday that showed the Syrian Army convoy heading towards Al-Tabaqa and ‘Ayn ‘Issa.
