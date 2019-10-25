Armenia guarantees Russians access to U.S.-equipped labs: media

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian specialists and military experts will be guaranteed access to the biological laboratories in Armenia created with the financial support of Pentagon. A memorandum will be signed during the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Yerevan on November 10-11, Kommersant reports citing a source familiar with the matter.

The source confirmed that the text of the document is ready and is currently in the process of interagency coordination.

He explained that the memorandum provides for cooperation between the two countries in biomedicine.

Among those who will be able to visit the bio-laboratories working in Armenia are specialists of the Russian Health and Defense Ministries, the source said.

"It is important to create a mechanism that allows us to periodically inspect these laboratories and exchange information with our partners in order to have a clear picture, as well as exclude control of these facilities by the United States and other third countries," the source said.