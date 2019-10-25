Armenia exports grew 8% to total $1.9 bn in nine months

October 25, 2019 - 14:39 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s exports grew 7.9% in the first nine months of 2019 against the same period last year, the National Statistical Service reveals.

Data published by the agency shows that trade turnover stood at AMD2,71 trillion ($5.6 billion) in the reporting period.

$1.9 billion worth of goods were shipped abroad in January-September, while imports, which grew by 4.7%, amounted to $3.7 billion.

