Armenia exports grew 8% to total $1.9 bn in nine months
October 25, 2019 - 14:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s exports grew 7.9% in the first nine months of 2019 against the same period last year, the National Statistical Service reveals.
Data published by the agency shows that trade turnover stood at AMD2,71 trillion ($5.6 billion) in the reporting period.
$1.9 billion worth of goods were shipped abroad in January-September, while imports, which grew by 4.7%, amounted to $3.7 billion.
Top stories
The export of fruit wines from Armenia grew by 41% in the first seven months of 2019 against the same period last year.
Sellers said: “It has been a tough year for many thousands of direct and indirect stakeholders in the Amulsar Project."
The United States Department of Commerce has blacklisted two Armenian entities, according to a notice.
A corresponding decision has already been approved, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Russian soldier shoots dead eight fellow servicemen They say the soldier - who has been detained - might have been suffering from mental health problems.
Jeff Bezos no longer the richest person in the world Bezos became the richest man in the world in 2018 and the first centibillionaire to ever appear on the The Forbes 400.
Office workers could have hunched backs, varicose veins in 20 years (video) A doll shows how office workers could look with a permanently hunched back, protruding stomach and varicose veins.
Syrian army scores advance in Latakia: report The Syrian army managed to capture some hilltops south of Kabani after engaging in a fierce battle with the militants.