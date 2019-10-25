Armenia PM, EU envoy talk visa liberalization process

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the Head of EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Victorin on Thursday, October 25 discussed the visa liberalization talks due to start between the country and the 28-member bloc in the near future.

Pashinyan said cooperation with the European Union is of paramount importance for Armenia "at this important stage of reforms".

"The EU has been one of the most important partners of our democratic agenda following the Velvet Revolution, and we view your appointment from the perspective of forging closer ties of partnership between Armenia and the European Union. We consider the political dialogue with the EU effective and stand ready to endeavor toward making our partnership more productive,” the PM said

The head of governmentweighed in on the judicial sector, the electoral system, the anticorruption policy, as well as the economic development programs.

“It is a great honor to be appointed as Head of EU Delegation to Armenia and have an opportunity to promote the development of EU-Armenia relations. The European Union reaffirms its commitment to continued support for your reform agenda aimed at Armenia’s development based on the rule of law and our shared values,” the Ambassador said, adding that she was impressed with the fundamental transformations underway in Armenia. She reaffirmed that the EU will continue to back our country on the way to strengthening democracy in the spheres specified by the Prime Minister and complementing the EU-Armenia agenda with new mutually beneficial programs and initiatives.

The Armenian Prime Minister and the Head of EU Delegation discussed several issues high on the bilateral cooperation agenda, including the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Eastern Partnership, the implementation of new joint projects, etc. Both sides highlighted the actions aimed at launching visa liberalization talks. They stressed the need for the Armenian side to get acquainted with the new EU leadership.

The two also exchanged views on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The Premier hailed the EU’s balanced position on the conflict settlement process. In turn, Ambassador Victorin said the EU supports the negotiation process and the formation of an atmosphere of dialogue conducive to peaceful settlement.