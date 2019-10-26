Armenian, Russian PMs meet in Moscow

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday, October 25 met Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow.

"We have been meeting regularly, and we are now holding a meeting in the format of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. Armenia presided over the Intergovernmental Council. I want to thank you again for your chairmanship. To my mind, everything worked out, especially considering that we could face different situations in this period" Medvedev said.

"This meeting is a good opportunity to discuss trade and economic cooperation, investments, and cooperation between our two countries. In general, our cooperation is developing quite successfully, which does not mean that there is nothing to improve. Some issues perhaps need to be discussed, and I will do it with pleasure. Thank you once again for participating in our intergovernmental council’s proceedings.”

Pashinyan said Armenia's chairmanship in the Organization is nearing completion.

"I would like to state that Armenia’s chairmanship proved quite fruitful, since this year the treaty between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union came into effect; we signed an agreement with Singapore. Today we signed another arrangement with Serbia," said the Armenian PM.

"I think that the negotiations with some of our partners are proceeding at a fairly good pace. I am confident that the scope of countries that have agreements with the EAEU will definitely expand in the future.

"And, of course, this is a very good reason to discuss issues of bilateral relations between our countries. I wish to stress that I have kept fond recollections of your visit to Yerevan. We had a good time; we did a fruitful job; we had a good meeting.

"I want to thank you for the discussion we had on Armenia’s exports, specifically those of agricultural products, and I want to note that our exporters faced no problems during the season. The Upper Lars checkpoint is indeed quite challenging in terms of geography, and we are delighted to see Russia set to start reconstruction there,” Pashinyan said.

The Prime Ministers also discussed prospects of economic cooperation and weighed in on Armenian-Russian relations.