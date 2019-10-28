Serbia abolishing visas for Armenian citizens

PanARMENIAN.Net - The government of Serbia has decided to open an embassy in Yerevan and abolish visas for Armenian citizens, Radio Television of Serbia reports citing Official Gazette.

Holders of ordinary Armenian passports can enter, transit and stay in the territory of Serbia for a maximum of 90 days within a period of 180 days, the government's decision says.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian visited Serbia from October 3 to 5 and met the country's top authorities.

The abolition of visas for Armenian citizens and the opening of an embassy in Yerevan were first announced back then.