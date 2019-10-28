Serbia abolishing visas for Armenian citizens
October 28, 2019 - 16:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The government of Serbia has decided to open an embassy in Yerevan and abolish visas for Armenian citizens, Radio Television of Serbia reports citing Official Gazette.
Holders of ordinary Armenian passports can enter, transit and stay in the territory of Serbia for a maximum of 90 days within a period of 180 days, the government's decision says.
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian visited Serbia from October 3 to 5 and met the country's top authorities.
The abolition of visas for Armenian citizens and the opening of an embassy in Yerevan were first announced back then.
Top stories
Russian experts will be guaranteed access to the laboratories in Armenia created with the financial support of Pentagon.
"Not only should we have sanctions against Turkey, I think it's also time that we recognize the Genocide," Lieu said.
14 new members, including Armenia, were elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council on October 17.
A legislative initiative will be introduced in the Moldovan parliament to recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Methadone may fight cancer, say researchers Researchers at the German University of Ulm claim that the opioid methadone may be key in treating cancerous tumors.
Armenian lifters won 11 medals at European U20 & U23 Championships Armenian weightlifters have won a total of 11 medals at the European Junior (U20) & Under 23 Championships.
Islamic State names Abdullah Qardash as new chief: report Little is known about the former Iraqi military officer who once served under late leader Saddam Hussein.
NASA shares photo of sun looking like a giant flaming jack-o'-lantern If you thought the super blood wolf moon was scary, you haven't seen what the sun is capable of.