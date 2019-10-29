Armenia PM says will pay first official visit to Russia in 2020
October 29, 2019 - 14:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay his first official visit to Russia in the first half year of 2020, Pashinyan himself revealed in an interview with Kommersant.
The head of the Armenian government said he exchanged invitations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Yerevan where the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council was meeting in early October.
"We agreed that I will make an official trip first, and his [visit] will follow next," Pashinyan said but did not provide specific dates.
Pashinyan said in the same interview that Yerevan and Moscow are engaged in a "normal dialogue" vis-à-vis the price of natural gas supplied from Russia to Armenia.
