Armenians can visit Serbia visa-free starting from November 3
October 29, 2019 - 16:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian citizens will be able to visit Serbia visa-free starting from November 3, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told PanARMENIAN.Net on Tuesday, October 29.
Local media outlets have been reporting that the government of Serbia has decided to open an embassy in Yerevan and abolish visas for Armenian citizens.
Naghdalyan said the Armenian Foreign Ministry has received the Serbian side’s verbal confirmation of the decision to abolish visas, but has yet to get an official letter signaling Belgrade’s intention to open an Embassy in Yerevan.
Holders of ordinary Armenian passports can thus enter, transit and stay in the territory of Serbia for a maximum of 90 days within a period of 180 days, the government's decision says.
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian visited Serbia from October 3 to 5 and met the country's top authorities.
The abolition of visas for Armenian citizens and the opening of an embassy in Yerevan were first announced back then.
