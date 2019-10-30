U.S. House of Representatives recognizes Armenian Genocide
October 30, 2019 - 00:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The House of Representatives on Tuesday, October 29 voted in favor of a resolution affirming the United States record on the Armenian Genocide.
The bill was approved with a vote of 405 yeas against 11 nays.
Following Rules Committee passage a day earlier, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) had announced that the H. Res. 296 would be on the House docket on Tuesday.
Introduced by Rep. Adam Schiff, the resolution states that it is U.S. policy to (1) commemorate the Armenian Genocide, the killing of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923; (2) reject efforts to associate the U.S. government with efforts to deny the existence of the Armenian Genocide or any genocide; and (3) encourage education and public understanding about the Armenian Genocide.
Mississippi remains as the last U.S. state to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide, the other 49 having already done so.
April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
