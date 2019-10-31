Artsakh vows action should Azerbaijan continue with provocations
October 31, 2019 - 13:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Ministry on Thursday, October 31 reported on an increase in ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan on the contact line.
The Azerbaijani side “is demonstrating a destructive stance and disregarding the meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers currently underway in Baku," the Karabakh Ministry said.
“Baku is artificially escalating the situation on the frontline, using sniper rifles increasingly more often,” the statement reads.
“The Artsakh Defense Ministry is committed to the agreements aimed at reducing tensions between the parties, but will retaliate should the rival continue with provocations.”
More than 170 ceasefire violations - some 1500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from October 20 to 26.
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.
