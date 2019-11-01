Turkey Foreign Minister weighs in on Karabakh conflict
November 1, 2019 - 10:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has weighed in on the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict at the 6th Istanbul Mediation Conference.
Cavusoglu said Ankara is going to make more effort in the coming year to reach a settlement.
"Turkey is making every effort to resolve the Karabakh conflict," Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by local media outlets.
Speaking at a summit of Turkic nations in Baku in mid-October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said relations with Yerevan won't improve and the border between Armenia and Turkey won't open unless the conflict is resolved.
