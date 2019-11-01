Armenia says reduction of escalation risks is "absolutely key"
November 1, 2019 - 14:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia sees no deadlock in the process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement and "continues working quietly, keeping a cool head, as the job has to be done", foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told the reporters Friday, November 1.
“It's about our security, regional stability, establishment of peace. Working with emotions here is not a serious and responsible approach,” he said.
Mnatsakanyan said the reduction of escalation risks on the border has always been "absolutely key".
The Artsakh (Karabakh) Defense Ministry on Thursday reported on an increase in ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan on the contact line.The Ministry said Artsakh's troops are committed to the agreements aimed at reducing tensions between the parties, but will retaliate should the rival continue with provocations.
