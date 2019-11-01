Armenia says reduction of escalation risks is "absolutely key"

Armenia says reduction of escalation risks is
November 1, 2019 - 14:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia sees no deadlock in the process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement and "continues working quietly, keeping a cool head, as the job has to be done", foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told the reporters Friday, November 1.

“It's about our security, regional stability, establishment of peace. Working with emotions here is not a serious and responsible approach,” he said.

Mnatsakanyan said the reduction of escalation risks on the border has always been "absolutely key".

The Artsakh (Karabakh) Defense Ministry on Thursday reported on an increase in ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan on the contact line.The Ministry said Artsakh's troops are committed to the agreements aimed at reducing tensions between the parties, but will retaliate should the rival continue with provocations.

Related links:
Aysor.am. Էսկալացիայի ռիսկերի նվազեցումը մշտապես կարևորագույն հարց է. ԱԳ նախարար
 Top stories
Armenian Genocide resolution Armenian Genocide resolution "sends massive message against denialism"
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has thanked the United States House of Representatives for recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
Georgian PM will arrive in Armenia in mid-OctoberGeorgian PM will arrive in Armenia in mid-October
Gakharia replaced Bakhtadze As PM in early September, having previously served as the Interior Minister of the country.
Armenia Police chief relieved of his dutiesArmenia Police chief relieved of his duties
President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on September 18, relieving Police chief Valery Osipyan of his duties.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20
The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Azerbaijan's drills "a response to Armenia's resolve not to cede land"
2nd Armenian President set to be taken back into custody
Pashinyan will discuss negotiations format with Azerbaijan's leader
Three Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisis
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Study finds genetic link between drinking and brain size The study says alcohol may be the link between consuming more alcohol and reduced brain volume is tied to genetic makeup.
Ballet dancing could help Parkinson’s, researchers say A new £2 million study is launched into the positive impact of the arts on physical and mental health.
Armenia's Security Council Secretary meets Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan on Friday, November 1 hosted Secretary of Armenia's Security Council Armen Grigoryan.
Stress disorders linked to risk for life-threatening infections: study People who have stress disorders like PTSD may be more vulnerable to potentially life-threatening infections.