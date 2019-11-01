U.S. presidential candidate calls on Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has called on the U.S. Senate and President Donald Trump to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday, October 29 voted 405-11 in favor of a resolution affirming the United States record on the Armenian Genocide.

“The history of the United States has been intertwined with that of the Armenian people and the Armenian Genocide,” Gabbard told a House meeting on Thursday, October 31.

“There were American missionaries and diplomats who let the world know that the Ottoman Empire was attempting to cleanse itself from the Armenian and Christian populations.

“The U.S. became home to many survivors. Their experience inspired Raphael Lemkin to create the term genocide only to see his Jewish family suffer the same fate at the hands of Nazi Germany.”

The Hawaii representative said the denial of the Armenian Genocide has had contemporary consequences, citing Turkey’s recent invasion of Syria.

“I have visited both Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh. I saw Turkey which denies genocide, has no fear of committing it again,” the presidential hopeful said, according to a video posted by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“In fact, Turkey has begun an ethnic cleansing of the Syrian Kurds in northern Syria.”

Gabbard said she has long called for the United States government to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide, reminding that she is an original co-sponsor of H.Res. 296.

“The House has spoken with a clear voice, breaking the silence, recognizing the Armenian Genocide. And we call on the Senate and the President to do the same,” said the lawmaker.

“We cannot let history repeat itself.”