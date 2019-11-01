Armenia's Security Council Secretary meets Artsakh President
November 1, 2019 - 17:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan on Friday, November 1 hosted Secretary of Armenia's Security Council Armen Grigoryan.
Issues concerning cooperation between the two Armenian republics in the security sphere were high on the agenda.
Artsakh Security Council secretary Arshavir Gharamyan was also attending the meeting.
Top stories
“Baku is escalating the situation on the frontline, using sniper rifles increasingly more often,” a statement reads.
Holders of ordinary Armenian passports can enter, transit and stay in Serbia for a maximum of 90 days.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced that the Resolution would be on the House docket on Tuesday.
Russian journalist and broadcaster Vladimir Pozner has declared that Karabakh is the territory of Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
Study finds genetic link between drinking and brain size The study says alcohol may be the link between consuming more alcohol and reduced brain volume is tied to genetic makeup.
Ballet dancing could help Parkinson’s, researchers say A new £2 million study is launched into the positive impact of the arts on physical and mental health.
Stress disorders linked to risk for life-threatening infections: study People who have stress disorders like PTSD may be more vulnerable to potentially life-threatening infections.
Armenia says reduction of escalation risks is "absolutely key" Armenia "continues working quitely and cold-heartedly as the job has to be done", Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said.