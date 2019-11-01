Armenia's Security Council Secretary meets Artsakh President

Armenia's Security Council Secretary meets Artsakh President
November 1, 2019 - 17:55 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan on Friday, November 1 hosted Secretary of Armenia's Security Council Armen Grigoryan.

Issues concerning cooperation between the two Armenian republics in the security sphere were high on the agenda.

Artsakh Security Council secretary Arshavir Gharamyan was also attending the meeting.

Armenia says reduction of escalation risks is "absolutely key" Armenia "continues working quitely and cold-heartedly as the job has to be done", Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said.