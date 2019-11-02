150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
November 2, 2019 - 14:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 150 ceasefire violations - some 1600 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from October 27 to November 2, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
The Artsakh Defense Ministry on Thursday, October 31 reported on an increase in ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan on the contact line.
The Ministry sait their troops are "committed to the agreements aimed at reducing tensions between the parties, but will retaliate should the rival continue with provocations.”
Top stories
“Baku is escalating the situation on the frontline, using sniper rifles increasingly more often,” a statement reads.
Holders of ordinary Armenian passports can enter, transit and stay in Serbia for a maximum of 90 days.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced that the Resolution would be on the House docket on Tuesday.
Russian journalist and broadcaster Vladimir Pozner has declared that Karabakh is the territory of Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
Heavy smoking may cause quicker facial aging The study was led by the University's MRC Integrative Epidemiology Unit (IEU) and also supported by the NIHR Bristol Biomedical Research Centre (BRC).
Sensor Tower: Armenia’s PicsArt 15th most downloaded app worldwide WhatsApp was again the most downloaded app in Q3 2019 with close to 184 million first-time installs.
Azerbaijan encroaches into Georgian territory: bellingcat The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
Nominations for 2020 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity closed The nomination period had officially opened on May 16, 2019, the International Day of Living Together in Peace.