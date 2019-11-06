Azerbaijani detained for listening to Armenian song in his own car
November 6, 2019 - 14:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A driver who was listening to Armenian music has been detained in Baku, the head of the press service of the Main Police Department of the Azerbaijan capital, Elshad Hajiyev, has said.
"Thanks to urgent operational-search measures, police officers have identified and detained the person who was listening to an Armenian song in his car," Hajiyev said.
According to him, an investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
Video footage featuring the Armenian music immediately spread across social networks.
Judging by the video, the Azerbaijani was listening to the song “Mi Gna” (“Do not go”) by Armenian singers Spitaktsi Hayko and Super Sako.
