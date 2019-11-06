Don't pretend to be saints, Armenian Foreign Minister tells Azeri MP
November 6, 2019 - 17:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Vadym Prystaiko gave a lecture at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership.
During the Q&A session following their remarks, when asked by an Azerbaijani deputy’s question on Nagorno Karabakh, whether Armenia is ready to apply to international tribunal alongside with Azerbaijan "to investigate alleged war crimes, ethnic cleansing committed by Armenia, which are mentioned in the resolutions of the UN, EU, CoE", Mnatsakanyan pointed to crimes, committed by Azerbaijan.
''Have you heard about Baku? Have you heard about Sumgait, Maragha, have you heard about the occupation of Shahumyan region? Have you heard about the occupation of the part of Martakert region? Have you heard about the occupation of a part of the Martuni region? Do you want me to continue? This is exactly the point. Are you prepared to reduce rhetoric? Are you prepared to understand our concerns? Are you prepared to engage in such dialogue? Or it is your truth or no truth? Or is it your way or no way? We will never have peace, if we are maximalists. That is the whole point that I was making about preparing populations to peace. You were talking about some problems that concern us. Do not pretend to be saints!," the Armenian Foreign Minister said.
