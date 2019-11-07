Menendez strongly urges Senate to pass Armenian Genocide resolution (video)
November 7, 2019 - 14:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has strongly urged the upper chamber of the United States Congress to pass a resolution on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
“We have seen Turkey’s belligerence abroad manifest itself even here in the United States. Who can forget when President Erdogan’s bodyguards attacked U.S. citizens in a Washington park peacefully demonstrating as is their constitutional right?," the Senator said in his speech on the Senate Floor.
"And as momentum builds following the passage of the Armenian Genocide resolution in the House of Representatives, Turkey and its lobbyists are working overtime to block it in the Senate. Because they know that if this resolution, which both I, Senator Cruz, and bipartisan members on both sides have sponsored, were to come to the floor for a vote, it would pass resoundingly and send a clarion message that recognizes the truth. The Armenian Genocide happened, it was a monstrous act and those who deny it are complicit in a terrible lie. Genocide is genocide. The Senate should not bow to this pressure, it cannot bow to this pressure. Let’s pass this resolution today."
Menendez has authored S.Res. 150 which expresses "the sense of the Senate that it is the policy of the United States to commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance."
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted on October 29 to affirm the United States' record on the Armenian Genocide.
