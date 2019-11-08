Passenger traffic in Armenian airports grew 16.5% in October
November 8, 2019 - 11:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The two Armenian airports served 298,300 people in October, up by 12.6% against the same period last year.
An 14.6 % increase in passenger traffic was observed in Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport, which served 286,227 passengers against the 249,857 of October 2018.
Shirak Airport of Gyumri, meanwhile, served 12,073 passengers, down by 19.9% from last year's 15,067.
Since the beginning of the year, 2,695,266 people used the services of the two airports of Armenia, up by 11.5% overall.
Top stories
Yerevan is generally a safe, friendly and vibrant city with attractive architecture and rich history.
Armenia is expecting the jets in December 2019 or January-February 2020 under a contract signed with Russia.
The Armenian diplomatic missions are actively engaged in the process of clarifying details of the episode.
Armenian citizens will be able to visit Serbia visa-free starting from November 3, said Anna Naghdalyan.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey using Interpol to track down dissidents Turkey is making extensive use of Interpol to issue arrest warrants and gather information about Turkish citizens in Germany.
E-cigarettes don't increase teen smoking chances, study says The study calls into question earlier research that has linked electronic cigarettes to traditional smoking
Gene editing tool fights cancer, shows early study For the first time in the United States, the gene editing tool known as CRISPR has been employed to fight cancer.
Lavrov expected in Armenia on November 10-11 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Armenia on November 10-11.