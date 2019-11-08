Greek President's Armenian Genocide comments anger Turkey
November 8, 2019 - 13:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish Foreign Ministry has complained about the comments Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos made about the Armenian Genocide.
Pavlopoulos called on Turkey to recognize for past regimes’ crimes against the Armenians and the Greeks, in a message following his meeting in Yerevan with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on Tuesday, November 6.
Greece “would like to convey to Turkey, our friend and neighbor, that it would be in its own interest and it would raise its international standing if it issued a courageous expression of apology for crimes against humanity that its past leaders foolishly committed against the Armenians and the Greeks,” Pavlopoulos said.
Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy said Turkey "has never forgotten the atrocities committed by Greece against Turks", said Friday, Daily Sabah reports.
"Greece systematically annihilated Turks and Muslims in the region during and after the period of independence from the Ottoman Empire," Aksoy said.
"We witness that Greece continues to take side with the hostile circles against Turkey and support their baseless stance and allegations."
