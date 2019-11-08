Lavrov expected in Armenia on November 10-11

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Armenia on November 10-11, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Friday, November 8.

Zakharova said the Russian Foreign Minister wil meet the Armenian Prime Minister, President, hold negotiations with the Foreign Minister, as well as lay a wreath at the eternal flame of the Armenian Genocide memorial.

Zakharova added that Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, will attend the opening of an exhibition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry will also address teachers and students of Yerevan universities.

According to Zakharova, Moscow expects that Lavrov’s visit "will give an additional impetus to the development of multifaceted and mutually beneficial allied relations between Russia and Armenia."