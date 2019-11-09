200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
November 9, 2019 - 14:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 200 ceasefire violations - some 2500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from November 3 to 9, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
The Artsakh Defense Ministry on Thursday, October 31 reported on an increase in ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan on the contact line.
The Ministry sait their troops are "committed to the agreements aimed at reducing tensions between the parties, but will retaliate should the rival continue with provocations.”
