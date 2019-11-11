Tel Abyad Armenian church opens for worship
November 11, 2019 - 10:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey has restored an Armenian Orthodox Church that was used by the People's Protection Units (YPG) as a military base in Syria's Tal Abyad and re-opened it for worship, Daily Sabah reports.
The Turkish Defense Ministry announced that the first church service since the YPG's occupation was held Sunday, November 10 during which Armenians prayed in the church.
"While maintenance and renewal works are being undertaken in all fields to meet the needs of the locals, the Armenian Church in Tal Abyad which the YPG had extensively damaged after using it as a military HQ, is being reconditioned from top to bottom," said the statement.
Ankara’s military offensive, dubbed ‘Operation Peace Spring’, began on October 9 with the stated aim of creating a ‘safe zone’ in north-eastern Syria by removing Kurdish forces, who Turkey regards as terrorists. Turkey agreed to pause the assault after reaching a deal with Russia over the conditions for the ‘safe zone’ on October 22.
Top stories
Lord Ara Darzi has urged the United Kingdom to follow the United States' lead and recognize the Armenian Genocide.
A 405-11 vote on H.Res.296 saw the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the U.S. House of Representatives.
Armenia has improved its standing in a report assessing the state of internet freedoms in 65 countries.
“Baku is escalating the situation on the frontline, using sniper rifles increasingly more often,” a statement reads.
Partner news
Latest news
Mercury to pass between the Earth and the Sun on November 11 The transit begins at 1235 GMT, when the edge of Mercury appears to touch the edge of the Sun.
Armenia PM to make two-day working trip to France Pashinyan will then visit the International Organization of the Francophonie to meet the IFC Secretary General.
Iran has discovered vast oil field with 53 billion barrels of crude: Rouhani It would be Iran's second largest oil field, behind one in Ahvaz containing an estimated 65 billion barrels.
DC Police urged to protect protesters' rights during Erdogan visit The ANCA is encouraging legislators to sign the letter, which will be forwarded to the DC Police and State Department.