Tel Abyad Armenian church opens for worship

November 11, 2019 - 10:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey has restored an Armenian Orthodox Church that was used by the People's Protection Units (YPG) as a military base in Syria's Tal Abyad and re-opened it for worship, Daily Sabah reports.

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced that the first church service since the YPG's occupation was held Sunday, November 10 during which Armenians prayed in the church.

"While maintenance and renewal works are being undertaken in all fields to meet the needs of the locals, the Armenian Church in Tal Abyad which the YPG had extensively damaged after using it as a military HQ, is being reconditioned from top to bottom," said the statement.

Ankara’s military offensive, dubbed ‘Operation Peace Spring’, began on October 9 with the stated aim of creating a ‘safe zone’ in north-eastern Syria by removing Kurdish forces, who Turkey regards as terrorists. Turkey agreed to pause the assault after reaching a deal with Russia over the conditions for the ‘safe zone’ on October 22.

