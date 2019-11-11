Iran has discovered vast oil field with 53 billion barrels of crude: Rouhani
November 11, 2019 - 12:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A vast oil field containing an estimated 53 billion barrels of crude oil has been discovered in Iran, President Hassan Rouhani announced Sunday, a find that could boost the country's battered economy amid stringent US sanctions.
The oil field in southwest Iran stretches over an area of 2,400 sq km (about 1,491 square miles) in the Khuzestan province and is around 80 meters (262 feet) deep, according to the Iranian leader.
It would be the country's second largest oil field, behind one in Ahvaz containing an estimated 65 billion barrels.
"We have discovered a new big oil field with 53 billion barrels of reserves," Rouhani said in a speech Sunday in the city of Yazd, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.
"This is a small gift by the government to the people of Iran," he added, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).
Iran, which is a founding member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), currently has estimated proven crude oil reserves of 155.6 billion barrels, according to energy giant BP. The new discoveries would add about 34% to its total reserves.
Top stories
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia says ready to help normalize Armenia-Turkey ties Moscow is ready to contribute to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, said Sergey Lavrov.
Lavrov: Conflict can’t be solved with consent of Karabakh people Without the consent of the people of Nagorno Karabakh, it will not be possible to reach any agreements, Lavrov said.
Iranian governor wants deeper trade-economic ties with Armenia The Governor General of Mazandaran province has called for the expansion of trade-economic ties.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to return after injury break: media Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will return after being out several weeks due to an injury.