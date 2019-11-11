Lavrov: Conflict can’t be solved with consent of Karabakh people

PanARMENIAN.Net - Without the consent of the people of Nagorno Karabakh, it will not be possible to reach any agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday, November 11.

Lavrov is on an official visit to Yerevan November 10-11.

“It is clear to everyone that without the consent of the people of Karabakh, no agreements can be drawn up. Armenia will simply not sign them,” Lavrov said.

“I want to cite what the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, said at our meeting: he reminded his public statement that the final agreements should take into account the interests of Armenia, Karabakh, and Azerbaijan. It's hard to argue with that.”

Asked how he sees the solution to the conflict, given that Baku insists on a resolution that only respects Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, Lavrov repeated Pashinyan’s formula that the agreement should take into account the interests of all three parties.

“The principles of territorial integrity, self-determination and an exclusively peaceful settlement of disputes are enshrined in all versions of documents that are discussed between the parties,” the Russian foreign policy chief said.

“In any case, the final decision must take into account all these principles. Neither Yerevan nor Baku argue with that.”