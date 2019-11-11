Russia says ready to help normalize Armenia-Turkey ties

Russia says ready to help normalize Armenia-Turkey ties
November 11, 2019 - 17:37 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow is ready to contribute to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Yerevan on Monday, November 11.

"We are doing our best to help overcome the problems in relations between Armenia and Turkey," Lavrov said, according to Aysor.am.

"We are ready to use our capabilities to advance the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, but both sides need to be interested.

"We do not have any reason to believe that someone will start a war between these countries, and our policy is aimed at establishing peace, coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation."

Lavrov also weighed in on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and said that without the consent of the people of Karabakh, it will not be possible to reach any agreements.

Related links:
Aysor.am. Պատրաստ ենք օգտագործել մեր հնարավորությունները՝ նպաստելով հայ-թուրքական հարաբերությունների կարգավորմանը. Լավրով
 Top stories
Armenian Genocide resolution Armenian Genocide resolution "sends massive message against denialism"
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has thanked the United States House of Representatives for recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
Georgian PM will arrive in Armenia in mid-OctoberGeorgian PM will arrive in Armenia in mid-October
Gakharia replaced Bakhtadze As PM in early September, having previously served as the Interior Minister of the country.
Armenia Police chief relieved of his dutiesArmenia Police chief relieved of his duties
President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on September 18, relieving Police chief Valery Osipyan of his duties.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20
The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Azerbaijan's drills "a response to Armenia's resolve not to cede land"
2nd Armenian President set to be taken back into custody
Pashinyan will discuss negotiations format with Azerbaijan's leader
Three Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisis
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Human heart muscles cells behave differently in space: study Heart muscle cells show changes in the way they operate in space, although they behave normally after returning to the Earth.
Lifetime risk of cancer has been overstated: research The method used by the AIHW only takes into account a person’s risk of dying from cancer, not any other causes.
Scientists discover genetic predisposition to taste food differently Unfortunately, being a super-taster doesn't make everything taste better. In fact, it can do the opposite.
Iranian governor wants deeper trade-economic ties with Armenia The Governor General of Mazandaran province has called for the expansion of trade-economic ties.