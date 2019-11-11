Russia says ready to help normalize Armenia-Turkey ties
November 11, 2019 - 17:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow is ready to contribute to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Yerevan on Monday, November 11.
"We are doing our best to help overcome the problems in relations between Armenia and Turkey," Lavrov said, according to Aysor.am.
"We are ready to use our capabilities to advance the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, but both sides need to be interested.
"We do not have any reason to believe that someone will start a war between these countries, and our policy is aimed at establishing peace, coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation."
Lavrov also weighed in on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and said that without the consent of the people of Karabakh, it will not be possible to reach any agreements.
Top stories
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has thanked the United States House of Representatives for recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
Gakharia replaced Bakhtadze As PM in early September, having previously served as the Interior Minister of the country.
President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on September 18, relieving Police chief Valery Osipyan of his duties.
The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20
Partner news
Latest news
Human heart muscles cells behave differently in space: study Heart muscle cells show changes in the way they operate in space, although they behave normally after returning to the Earth.
Lifetime risk of cancer has been overstated: research The method used by the AIHW only takes into account a person’s risk of dying from cancer, not any other causes.
Scientists discover genetic predisposition to taste food differently Unfortunately, being a super-taster doesn't make everything taste better. In fact, it can do the opposite.
Iranian governor wants deeper trade-economic ties with Armenia The Governor General of Mazandaran province has called for the expansion of trade-economic ties.