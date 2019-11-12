Azerbaijan reacts to Lavrov's Karabakh comments
November 12, 2019 - 11:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva has reacted to Russian Foreign Minister's comments on Nagorno Karabakh.
Lavrov said in Yerevan on Monday, November 11 that without the consent of the people of Karabakh, it will not be possible to reach any agreements, because Armenia will simply not sign anything.
"As we have always noted, I want to stress once again that only the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from this region to their homes in Nagorno Karabakh can open up real possibilities for resolving the conflict within the borders of Azerbaijan on the basis of high-level self-government status, which provides for the coexistence of both communities in the region - Azerbaijani and Armenian, in peace and security," Abdullayeva said.
