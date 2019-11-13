OSCE Mission conducts monitoring of Artsakh contact line

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan on Wednesday, November 13.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the schedule.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, as well as his Field Assistants Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova).

From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and еру Ministry of Defense.