Armenia to borrow €45.8 million from IBRD
November 14, 2019 - 13:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will borrow €45.8 million from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development as a budget support loan.
The government on Thursday, November 14 approved the signing of the agreement between the country and the bank.
The loan will be used to finance the 2019 budget deficit of Armenia.
Top stories
Armenia hopes to reach an economic growth rate of 7-9% over the period of 2020-22, PM Nikol Pashinyan said.
The meeting specifically focused on the possibility of investing and implementing new projects in the future.
The export of fruit wines from Armenia grew by 41% in the first seven months of 2019 against the same period last year.
Sellers said: “It has been a tough year for many thousands of direct and indirect stakeholders in the Amulsar Project."
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan spotted training with Roma Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been training with Roma after several weeks' break due to an injury.
Armenian journalists will reportedly visit Azerbaijan A delegation of Armenian journalists consisting of 5-6 people will leave for Azerbaijan on November 17.
Syrian army unleashes intense attack on northeast Latakia So far, the attack has succeeded on the ground, which has given way to a new advance against militant groups .
Cher accuses Trump of helping Turks massacre Kurds in Syria Pop legend Cher has weighed in on the murder of an Armenian priest and his father by the Islamic State militants.