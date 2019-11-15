Turkish-Armenian lawmaker says Erdogan is glorifying the Genocide
November 15, 2019 - 10:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Garo Paylan, a Turkish-Armenian lawmaker from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), has reacted to comments made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who recently called Armenia "a state born yesterday" and described Armenians as "refugees".
"The Armenian people, together with other nations, have lived in this land for thousands of years. They have created civilizations everywhere they have lived," Paylan said in a tweet.
"Shame on you!" he wrote addressing Erdogan.
"Denying the genocide, Erdoğan glorifies it."
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
