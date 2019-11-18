Fresno backyard shooting leaves four dead

PanARMENIAN.Net - Four people have been shot dead in Fresno, California, after suspects entered a backyard party and fired into the crowd, police said, The Guardian reports.

The shooting took place at about 6pm at a residence in the south-east of the city where people were gathered to watch a football game, according to Fresno police.

Michael Reid, the deputy police chief, told the Fresno Bee and the KSEE/KGPE TV stations that 10 people had been shot, with three found dead in the backyard. A fourth victim died at the hospital.

Six others were expected to survive and were recovering at the hospital, police said. All the victims were Asian men aged 25 and 35, Reid said.

The Fresno police lieutenant, Bill Dooley, said the shooting took place at a backyard gathering of family and friends. Guests were watching football when unknown suspects approached the residence, entered the backyard and opened fire, he said.

The victims were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, with some in a critical but stable condition, local media reported. About 35 people were at the party when the shooting began, Reid said.

No suspect is in custody. Police said there was no immediate indication that the victims knew the assailant or assailants.

Police were going door-to-door in search of surveillance video that might help them track down the suspects. The shooting took place about a half-mile (0.8km) from the city’s airport.