Armenian Genocide monument unveiled in Greece's Kalamata
November 18, 2019 - 17:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A monument dedicated to the Armenian Genocide of 1915 was unveiled in Kalamata, Greece on Sunday, November 17, Greek City Times reports.
The ceremony was presided by His Holiness Archbishop Kegham Khatcherian, Prelate of the Armenian Apostolic Church of Greece.
At the heart of the monument is a cross carved in red marble which was brought from Armenia. The colour is of significance as it symbolises the blood of the Armenians who witnessed the Genocide.
The unveiling of the monument took place after Divine Liturgy at the chapel of Saint Nicholas of Ephesus, which has been granted to the Armenian Community of Kalamata for their religious ceremonies.
Top stories
Pope Francis has offered his support to the Armenians of Qamishli who are mourning the murder of their parish priest.
Lord Ara Darzi has urged the United Kingdom to follow the United States' lead and recognize the Armenian Genocide.
A 405-11 vote on H.Res.296 saw the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the U.S. House of Representatives.
Armenia has improved its standing in a report assessing the state of internet freedoms in 65 countries.
Partner news
Latest news
Childhood asthma linked to family history of cancer: research Children with a family history of cancer may be more likely to develop asthma, new research says.
Fresno backyard shooting leaves four dead Six others were expected to survive and were recovering at the hospital, police said. All the victims were Asian men.
Aurora Prize laureate: No future for Yezidis in the Middle East Dinnayi said the prize has given him a responsibility to “spread the language of peace to the world.”
Syrian Kurds call on Assad to enter new peace talks The organization "is not seeking to divide Syria, despite President Assad’s accusations during his interviews last week."