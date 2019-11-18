Armenian Genocide monument unveiled in Greece's Kalamata

PanARMENIAN.Net - A monument dedicated to the Armenian Genocide of 1915 was unveiled in Kalamata, Greece on Sunday, November 17, Greek City Times reports.

The ceremony was presided by His Holiness Archbishop Kegham Khatcherian, Prelate of the Armenian Apostolic Church of Greece.

At the heart of the monument is a cross carved in red marble which was brought from Armenia. The colour is of significance as it symbolises the blood of the Armenians who witnessed the Genocide.

The unveiling of the monument took place after Divine Liturgy at the chapel of Saint Nicholas of Ephesus, which has been granted to the Armenian Community of Kalamata for their religious ceremonies.