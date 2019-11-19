Armenia raising minimum salary by 24% from January

PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Assembly on Tuesday, November 19 gave final approval to a bill to increase the minimum salary in Armenia by about 24% -- from AMD 55,000 (approx. $115) to AMD 68,000 ($143).

102 lawmakers voted in favor, with none opposing the motion.

The draft law was first approved by the government on June 27. Some 180,000 people employed in both the public and private sectors will benefit from the change.

Months earlier, lawmakers from the ruling My Step alliance had proposed raising the minimum salary in the country to AMD 63,000 ($132).