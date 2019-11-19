Armenia, Qatar abolishing visas

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Qatar are abolishing visas.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is currently visiting the Western Asian country is expected to sign the agreement with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad, Shantnews.am reports.

The Armenian side maintains that the cancellation of visa procedures will help boost economic, cultural, scientific, educational and tourism links between the country.

Yerevan opened an Embassy in Doha earlier in 2019. In May, Qatar declared its intention to open a diplomatic mission in Armenia.