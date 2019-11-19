Evaneos names Armenia its top destination for 2020
November 19, 2019 - 13:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia tops the ranking of popular destinations for 2020 compiled by the French travel agency Evaneos, Rtbf.be reports.
"While many will enjoy Christmas and their last holidays in 2019, Evaneos publishes a list of destinations worth visiting in 2020," the publication says.
"Armenia — the country where Charles Aznavour comes from — takes the first spot in the list."
Armenia will be an unexpected discovery for many; it has enough resources to attract enophiles, as well as those who admire ancient architecture and beautiful churches or those who seek unexplored horizons, the piece says.
The list of top destinations also includes Uzbekistan, Uganda, Jordan, Chile, Madagascar, Ethiopia, New Zealand, and the Philippines.
Top stories
Pope Francis has offered his support to the Armenians of Qamishli who are mourning the murder of their parish priest.
Lord Ara Darzi has urged the United Kingdom to follow the United States' lead and recognize the Armenian Genocide.
A 405-11 vote on H.Res.296 saw the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the U.S. House of Representatives.
Armenia has improved its standing in a report assessing the state of internet freedoms in 65 countries.
Partner news
Latest news
Scientists 3-D print skin that develops working blood vessels Creating a skin substitute to cover burn injuries or other wounds has been a bioengineer’s holy grail for decades.
Statin drugs not linked to memory decline: study Over six years, researchers periodically measured mental acuity in 1,037 men and women aged 70 to 90.
U.S. announces reversal of policy on West Bank settlements The shift rejects a 1978 legal opinion that deemed the settlements "inconsistent with international law."
Turkey threatens to resume Syria operation Cavusoglu called on Washington and Moscow on Monday to do what is necessary under the deals.