Evaneos names Armenia its top destination for 2020

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia tops the ranking of popular destinations for 2020 compiled by the French travel agency Evaneos, Rtbf.be reports.

"While many will enjoy Christmas and their last holidays in 2019, Evaneos publishes a list of destinations worth visiting in 2020," the publication says.

"Armenia — the country where Charles Aznavour comes from — takes the first spot in the list."

Armenia will be an unexpected discovery for many; it has enough resources to attract enophiles, as well as those who admire ancient architecture and beautiful churches or those who seek unexplored horizons, the piece says.

The list of top destinations also includes Uzbekistan, Uganda, Jordan, Chile, Madagascar, Ethiopia, New Zealand, and the Philippines.