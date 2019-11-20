Kim Kardashian, Christian Bale support UCLA Promise Institute

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, as well as "The Promise" co-stars Christian Bale and Angela Sarafyan and director Terry George on Tuesday, November 19 attended a special launch event for The Promise Institute For Human Rights at UCLA, the Mail Online reports.

The center at the university's School of Law has been launched with the help of a $20 million donation from the proceeds of the movie that is set during the Armenian Genocide that began in 1915.

The decision to contribute proceeds from the film was led by Dr. Eric Esrailian, lead producer of "The Promise" and a faculty member at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

"The Armenian genocide must never be forgotten, and this need was one reason why we made The Promise," Esrailian said in a statement. "However, human rights tragedies — in Syria, the Congo and South Sudan and a global refugee crisis — continue to unfold today."

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul were among the high-profile stars that also attended the launch event.

The new institute will serve as a national hub for human rights education and advocacy.