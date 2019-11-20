Armenia named most popular spot for Russian travelers in 2019
November 20, 2019 - 14:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has been named the most popular destination among Russians in 2019, Biletix reveals citing bookings for the entire year, including the upcoming New Year holidays.
"Bookings of airline tickets from Russia to Armenia in the fall of 2019 accounted for 11.3% of all bookings for international destinations," the online travel agency says.
"These are record numbers for the countries of the Caucasus over the past five years."
The surge in interest in Armenia happened against the background of air traffic restrictions with Georgia.
Travel service Tutu.ru also says that Armenia has been popular among Russians in 2019.
