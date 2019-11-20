Armenian Defense Minister, OSCE envoy discuss border situation
November 20, 2019 - 17:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk, on Wednesday, November 20 discussed the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan.
The two met in Yerevan to discuss humanitarian activities in the conflict settlement process, emphasizing the need to coordinate the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Tonoyan and Kasprzyk agreed on the importance of establishing confidence-building mechanisms on the contact line and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
