Armenia parliament to approve visa waiver with China in December
November 21, 2019 - 14:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A draft law on abolishing visas between Armenia and China will be voted on in the National Assembly in early December, Deputy Parliament Speaker Lena Nazaryan said in a Facebook post on Thursday, November 21.
Nazaryan revealed that the parliament will approve the agreement on December 6.
The deal will come into effect after President Armen Sarkissian signs the document into law.
Currently, holders of the Armenian passports enjoy visa-free access to Hong Kong for 30 days and to Macau for 90 days. Both are Special Administrative Regions of China.
