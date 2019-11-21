Armenia elected to board of UNESCO International Bureau of Education
November 21, 2019 - 18:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has been elected to the board of UNESCO International Bureau of Education for the period of 2019-2023 and the Legal Committee of the General Conference for the 41st session.
Voting took place on Thursday, November 21 during the 40th session of the General Conference, currently underway in Paris, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reveals.
IBE-UNESCO is a UNESCO category 1 institute mandated as the Centre of Excellence in curriculum and related matters. It has defined the scope of its work as pertaining to: curriculum, learning, teaching, and assessment.
The Legal Committee consists of twenty-four members elected by the Conference at its preceding session on the recommendation of the Nominations Committee.
Top stories
Lord Ara Darzi has urged the United Kingdom to follow the United States' lead and recognize the Armenian Genocide.
A 405-11 vote on H.Res.296 saw the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the U.S. House of Representatives.
Armenia has improved its standing in a report assessing the state of internet freedoms in 65 countries.
“Baku is escalating the situation on the frontline, using sniper rifles increasingly more often,” a statement reads.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia Football Federation chief steps down Artur Vanetsyan has submitted a letter of resignation after several bleak performances by the national squad.
Georgia demonstrators rally in front of government building Protests in Tbilisi were sparked after the ruling Georgian Dream party-proposed election bill last week was scrapped.
Brussels warns France, Italy over high debt levels The European Commission published its opinion on the 2020 draft spending plans of all eurozone member states.
Armenia parliament to approve visa waiver with China in December A draft law on abolishing visas between Armenia and China will be voted on in the parliament in early December.