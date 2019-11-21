Armenia elected to board of UNESCO International Bureau of Education

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has been elected to the board of UNESCO International Bureau of Education for the period of 2019-2023 and the Legal Committee of the General Conference for the 41st session.

Voting took place on Thursday, November 21 during the 40th session of the General Conference, currently underway in Paris, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reveals.

IBE-UNESCO is a UNESCO category 1 institute mandated as the Centre of Excellence in curriculum and related matters. It has defined the scope of its work as pertaining to: curriculum, learning, teaching, and assessment.

The Legal Committee consists of twenty-four members elected by the Conference at its preceding session on the recommendation of the Nominations Committee.