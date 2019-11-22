Teens risk health, hearts and minds by not moving enough: WHO

PanARMENIAN.Net - Teenagers worldwide are jeopardizing their health by failing to get enough exercise to reduce their risk of obesity and cardiovascular diseases, a World Health Organization-led study released on Friday, November 22 warns, according to Reuters.

The study, based on data from 1.6 million people in 146 countries, found that more than 80% of adolescents aged between 11 and 17 did not meet a WHO recommendation for at least an hour of physical activity a day.

“Four in every five adolescents do not experience the enjoyment and social, physical, and mental health benefits of regular physical activity,” said Fiona Bull, a specialist in activity and health and a co-author of the work.

She urged policymakers worldwide to “act now for the health of this and future young generations”.

Globally, girls are more inactive than boys, with 85% of girls and 78% of the boys surveyed failing to hit the daily exercise target.

The study looked at school-going adolescents over 2001-2016 and its authors say there is nothing to suggest the pattern has improved since.