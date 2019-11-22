Congressman: Armenian Genocide will be commemorated every year

Congressman: Armenian Genocide will be commemorated every year
November 22, 2019 - 12:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff has said that the Armenian Genocide will be recognized every year with an annual commemoration after the House of Representative voted overwhelmingly to recognize the killing of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide.

"I cannot tell you how thrilled I was," Schiff said when asked by Pasadena Weekly how important the move was for him.

"I know how much it means to my constituents. After 19 years it passed with overwhelming bipartisanship. I always hoped it would, but there were times when we all wondered.

"Now it will be recognized every year with an annual commemoration, and that’s the way it should be.

"There is no dispute over the facts."

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the landmark resolution on October 29.

Adopted by 405 votes to 11, the resolution calls on the U.S. government to “commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance” and to “reject” Turkish efforts to deny it. It says the government should also “encourage education and public understanding of the facts of the Armenian Genocide” and their “relevance to modern-day crimes against humanity.”

 Top stories
Lord Ara Darzi urges UK to recognize Armenian GenocideLord Ara Darzi urges UK to recognize Armenian Genocide
Lord Ara Darzi has urged the United Kingdom to follow the United States' lead and recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Armenia lands 8th among countries with the most Internet freedomArmenia lands 8th among countries with the most Internet freedom
Armenia has improved its standing in a report assessing the state of internet freedoms in 65 countries.
Artsakh vows action should Azerbaijan continue with provocationsArtsakh vows action should Azerbaijan continue with provocations
“Baku is escalating the situation on the frontline, using sniper rifles increasingly more often,” a statement reads.
Serbia abolishing visas for Armenian citizensSerbia abolishing visas for Armenian citizens
Holders of ordinary Armenian passports can enter, transit and stay in Serbia for a maximum of 90 days.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Pope offers support to Syrian Armenians after priest’s murder
Armenian journalists will reportedly visit Azerbaijan
Bloomberg: Erdogan should recognize the Armenian Genocide
What comes next after U.S. House recognition of Armenian Genocide
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Teens risk health, hearts and minds by not moving enough: WHO Girls are more inactive than boys, with 85% of girls and 78% of the boys surveyed failing to hit the daily exercise target.
Turkey’s targeting of minorities highlighted on Capitol Hill Phillips was speaking at the Ninth Annual St. Andrew’s Human Rights and Religious Freedom Reception.
Goran Bregović concert canceled in Yerevan AVM production said they have carried out “all necessary preparatory and organizational work."
Israeli forces arrest Palestinian governor of Jerusalem The Israeli forces stormed Ghaith’s house and began searching his belongings before arresting him.