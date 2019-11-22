Congressman: Armenian Genocide will be commemorated every year
November 22, 2019 - 12:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff has said that the Armenian Genocide will be recognized every year with an annual commemoration after the House of Representative voted overwhelmingly to recognize the killing of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide.
"I cannot tell you how thrilled I was," Schiff said when asked by Pasadena Weekly how important the move was for him.
"I know how much it means to my constituents. After 19 years it passed with overwhelming bipartisanship. I always hoped it would, but there were times when we all wondered.
"Now it will be recognized every year with an annual commemoration, and that’s the way it should be.
"There is no dispute over the facts."
The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the landmark resolution on October 29.
Adopted by 405 votes to 11, the resolution calls on the U.S. government to “commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance” and to “reject” Turkish efforts to deny it. It says the government should also “encourage education and public understanding of the facts of the Armenian Genocide” and their “relevance to modern-day crimes against humanity.”
Top stories
Lord Ara Darzi has urged the United Kingdom to follow the United States' lead and recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Armenia has improved its standing in a report assessing the state of internet freedoms in 65 countries.
“Baku is escalating the situation on the frontline, using sniper rifles increasingly more often,” a statement reads.
Holders of ordinary Armenian passports can enter, transit and stay in Serbia for a maximum of 90 days.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Teens risk health, hearts and minds by not moving enough: WHO Girls are more inactive than boys, with 85% of girls and 78% of the boys surveyed failing to hit the daily exercise target.
Turkey’s targeting of minorities highlighted on Capitol Hill Phillips was speaking at the Ninth Annual St. Andrew’s Human Rights and Religious Freedom Reception.
Goran Bregović concert canceled in Yerevan AVM production said they have carried out “all necessary preparatory and organizational work."
Israeli forces arrest Palestinian governor of Jerusalem The Israeli forces stormed Ghaith’s house and began searching his belongings before arresting him.