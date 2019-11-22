Armenia opening consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan
November 22, 2019 - 12:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Ambassador to Iraq, Hrachya Poladian, announced on Thursday, November 24 that Yerevan is planning to open a new consulate in the Kurdistan Region in the near future, Kurdistan 24 reports.
“The purpose of my visit is to develop relations between Armenia and Kurdistan Region and to visit the Armenian citizens in Duhok and Zakho,” Ambassador Poladian said.
He reaffirmed Armenia's support for the Kurdistan Region, extending his gratitude to its people and government "for safekeeping Armenian citizens and providing them with an environment to freely practice their faith."
“We have good ties with the Kurdistan Region in terms of economy, politics, and trade and we are planning in coordination with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to open a Consulate General in Erbil — as the Armenian government have provided the necessary budget for 2020 — which will improve the relationship between us,” added Poladian.
According to a 2011 census, more than 37,000 Kurds live in Armenia, predominantly in western parts of the country.
The autonomous Kurdistan Region has a unicameral parliamentary legislature with 111 seats, with quota seats reserved for Turkmen and Christian parties and one specifically set aside for a member of an Armenian party.
In May, the KRG opened the first Armenian Orthodox church in Erbil's Christian-majority district of Ankawa.
