140 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

140 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
November 23, 2019 - 13:01 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 140 ceasefire violations - more than 1300 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from November 17 to 23, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh soldiers remain committed to the ceasefire and continue controlling the contact line.

 Top stories
Armenia opening consulate in Iraqi KurdistanArmenia opening consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan
The Armenian Ambassador to Iraq announced that Yerevan is planning to open a new consulate in the Kurdistan Region.
David Purdue blocks Armenian Genocide vote in SenateDavid Purdue blocks Armenian Genocide vote in Senate
Republican Senator David Purdue on November 21 blacked the passage of a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
Lord Ara Darzi urges UK to recognize Armenian GenocideLord Ara Darzi urges UK to recognize Armenian Genocide
Lord Ara Darzi has urged the United Kingdom to follow the United States' lead and recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Armenia lands 8th among countries with the most Internet freedomArmenia lands 8th among countries with the most Internet freedom
Armenia has improved its standing in a report assessing the state of internet freedoms in 65 countries.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Pope offers support to Syrian Armenians after priest’s murder
Armenian journalists will reportedly visit Azerbaijan
Bloomberg: Erdogan should recognize the Armenian Genocide
What comes next after U.S. House recognition of Armenian Genocide
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Cancer immunotherapy drug "less toxic and prolongs life" Pembrolizumab kept head and neck cancers at bay for an average of two years - five times longer than under chemotherapy.
Colombian president orders curfew in Bogota amid protests Colombia's president ordered a curfew in the nation's capital night as unrest continues following a massive march.
Iran says "100 leaders" arrested in petrol protest crackdown They were identified and detained in "various parts of the country" by Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards.
2020 Yerevan Wine Days slated for May 1 and 2 Every year the event takes place on the first Friday and Saturday of May on several central streets of Yerevan.