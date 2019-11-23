140 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
November 23, 2019 - 13:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 140 ceasefire violations - more than 1300 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from November 17 to 23, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers remain committed to the ceasefire and continue controlling the contact line.
